Police have arrested and charged an 18-year-old man in connection with a series of car thefts and attempted car thefts in West Calder, Whitburn, Edinburgh, Falkirk and Harthill.

The incidents took place between Wednesday, 9 April, and Thursday, 8 May, 2025.

The man is expected to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 11 June, 2025.

Detective Sergeant John Irvine, from West Calder Police Station, said: “We’d like to thank the public for their assistance with our enquiries.”

