A 17-year-old male has been arrested and charged with multiple offences today Friday May 16 2025 following joint enforcement action by North West officers and the Edinburgh Violence Reduction Unit.

As a result of the operation officers said that another illegal electric motorcycle has taken off the streets.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers across the city are working daily to track down and seize these vehicles, recognising the impact they have on communities and their use in criminality.

“We continue to appeal to anyone with information that can support these efforts to contact us directly on 101 or through the Police Scotland website.

“You can also contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://orlo.uk/vkPb6“

