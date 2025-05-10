Hibs face Celtic this weekend and currently occupy third spot in the Scottish top-flight, three points ahead of fourth-placed Aberdeen.

And head coach David Gray says his players know what to expect and they they will be heading to Celtic Park with a game plan.

In terms of the squad available, Elie Youan returns to contention after recovering from his toe injury.

Speaking ahead of the game, Gray said:“We’re in a good place. The only two long-term absentees are Joe Newell and Rudi Molotnikov. They won’t feature this season.

“Kwon is unavailable because he’s on loan from Celtic, but it’s pleasing that he’s back in the group. He trained all week this week.

“Everyone else is available and could be selected.”

“Three massive games left and a final push. We got a brilliant result last weekend, so we keep that momentum going, but it’s a difficult test going along to Celtic, we know that.

“We’re not strangers going along there this season, we know what to expect and that it’ll be a really difficult game. Our players are growing in confidence, though, all of the time.

“We’ve got everything to play for in terms of what we want to achieve this season. We will go there with a game plan to try and win the game.”

The last time Hibs won at Celtic Park was back in 2010, and that’s something Gray will use again as motivation for the players.

“We’ll remind them of that one, it’s something that I’ve used before. We always want to change history in a positive way, and they players have delivered that on numerous times this season.

“When you think to the places we’ve won this season, there’s some difficult places, Tynecastle, Ibrox, Pittodrie, Tannadice. Celtic Park is the toughest one of the lot, they’re Champions for a reason, have a real good squad, but it’s a brilliant test for our players and one they should look forward to.”

