The senior Monarchs head for Ashfield on Saturday night, while the Stellar Monarchs Academy await their second home meeting of the season at Armadale against the famous Belle Vue Colts.

Arguably the most talked-about young rider in British Speedway, William Cairns will be riding at number on for the Colts.

William once rode as a member of the Armadale-based Northern Junior League side, and has developed since then into an exceptional performer at National Development League level, averageing over 10 in the second half of last season after he reached the minimum age of 16. Already he is earmarked to join Poole in the Championship when he becomes 16 at the end of June.

He will present a major challenge to the top Academy boys. On his initial Armadale appearance last year he scored 16 points. The Colts also track former Armadale riders Danny Phillips and Mickie Simpson as guest riders. Last year the Academy’s heaviest home defeat was at the hands of the Belle Vue Colts.

Academy team boss Scott Wilson is optimistic. “They have been shrewd in their choice of guests bringing in plenty of Armadale experience. Add these to William Cairns, all able to take an additional Rider Replacement ride, and it becomes clear we are presented with a tough task on Saturday.

“Regardless of who lines up for the opposition, we must always focus on what we can control – our own performance. If we are to have a successful season, this weeks match is one we must win.”

Saturday’s match will be Live Streamed for those who cannot attend, details on www.edinburghmonarchs.co.uk

SATURDAY’S MATCH:

Saturday 10 May: Edinburgh Monarchs Academy v Belle Vue Colts (National Development League), Armadale, 7.00pm

STELLAR MONARCHS ACADEMY: Connor Coles (Capt.), Kyran Lyden, Matt Marson, Sam McGurk, Dayle Wood, Mark Parker, Lee Harrison.

JR ASHWORTH & SONS COLTS: William Cairns (Capt.), Jack Shimelt, Danny Phillips, Mickie Simpson, rider replacement for Freddy Hodder, replacement for Harry Fletcher (injured), Billy Budd.

The next meeting after Saturday’s at Armadale is the Championship match between Stellar Monarchs and Poole Pirates on Friday 16th May at 7.30pm. Monarchs head for Plymouth the following day.

Armadale Stadium

