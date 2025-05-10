The Scottish hog roast business, Oink, known for the freshly roasted pig on display in its three Edinburgh shop windows is celebrating a quarter century of roasting.

The Oink shops sell just one product – the 14 hour slow-roasted pork, available in three sizes of rolls, or in a box, with optional haggis stuffing, crackling, apple sauce or chilli sauce.

The business was founded by two Borders’ farming families after the 1999 pig price crash, and the brand, which has been copied around the world from China to Argentina, is targeting 2025 as its record year, with an aim of exceeding 250,000 rolls sold.

Adam Marshall, who co-founded Oink with Sandy Pate and farms land near Reston in Berwickshire, said: “When we started out, we weren’t trying to build an empire — we were just two farmers trying to stay afloat during a tough time for the pig industry.

“We built our own ovens, turned up at farmers markets, and hoped people would give it a try. To still be here 25 years later, serving hundreds of thousands of rolls a year, is something we’re really proud of.

“We’ve stuck to what we know, kept it simple, and done it our way. The fact people still queue up for it means a lot to us.”

The collaboration started when Adam Marshall and Sandy Pate founded Reiver Country Farm Foods and began selling produce from their farms and neighbours locally.

Then, inspired by what was believed to be the only hog roaster at the time, a business in York, the entrepreneurial pair brought a homemade roasting oven and started venturing up to Castle Terrace to take part in the first established Edinburgh Farmers Market.

Their piping hot pulled pork rolls proved an instant crowd-pleaser, attracting a growing band of hungry regulars, which paired with the demand from tourists, especially those from Asia and mainland Europe, then inspired the move to bricks and mortar in the Scottish capital.

Sandy Pate, who farms around 12 miles away from Adam in Longformacus, said: “We were just two mates with a passion for great meat and a desire to show city folk what Borders farming could deliver.

“We never imagined that a weekend stall would become something that would draw such loyal customers from near and around the world.

“At the end of the day, it’s about making people happy with something that tastes brilliant – and diversifying our farming businesses to ensure a viable and prosperous future for our families.”

The pair opened the doors to their first dedicated shop, Oink, in the heart of Edinburgh’s Old Town in 2008. Nestled on the cobbled Victoria Street, the shop quickly became a firm favourite among tourists, students, and workers alike.

A second opened on the Royal Mile in 2014, followed by a Hanover Street shop in 2018.

Oink has grown into a treasured part of the city’s food scene, dishing out thousands of hand-pulled rolls each week and building a fiercely loyal following. Its famous fans include Radio 1 DJ Greg James, comedian and foodie Ed Gamble, the Australian Rugby Team and Phil Rosenthal – who featured the Victoria Street shop on hit Netflix show “Somebody Feed Phil”.

Though the original Reiver farm shop in Reston has closed its doors, it laid the foundations for everything that came after. Their commitment to quality and flavour has also powered a thriving outside catering business. The Oink mobile service caters weddings, corporate events, and private parties across Scotland, with pork roast options all prepped in their specialist unit.

Looking back, the founders, who both turn 65 this year and have no plans to slow down or retire, are proud that the business continues to be family-run and fiercely independent, with Adam and Sandy supported by their partners and families and a team of 30 employees.

Adam added: “Edinburgh’s food scene has changed a lot over the years — there’s more chains, more trends, and a lot of investment. We’ve just stuck to what we know: good pork, cooked slow, served simply.”

The photos below show Sandy on the left and Adam on the right

