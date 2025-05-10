An Edinburgh care home welcomed the community to join residents and their relatives for a celebration marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Care UK’s Murrayside, on South Beechwood, pulled out all the stops to commemorate the poignant anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe in 1945, hosting 1940s-themed festivities including a lively performance from Sarah Sings, who provided the perfect atmosphere for a dance to vintage tunes.

Mary Smith, 103, a former Navy servicewoman, said: “On VE day I was in the middle of the ocean, it was the first time we sailed with any lights on!

“I helped light the lamp of light on the balcony this morning, and it’s been a really special day for us all.”

Suzanne Welsh, Home Manager at Murrayside, said: “We had a fantastic time celebrating VE Day 80 with residents, their families and the wonderful Edinburgh community. Everyone was in high spirits as we marked this momentous occasion, but we also took time to reflect on the poignancy of the milestone.

“It was a privilege to honour this important anniversary and to see the residents enjoying Sarah’s performance, delicious food and the company of the community as they shared their memories of times gone by. It’s so important to enable residents to foster meaningful connections with the local people and for us to host nostalgic events that can prompt reminiscence, so our VE Day celebration was a roaring success.”

Murrayside care home, which provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, has been specially designed to support residents in living active and fulfilling lives, while also promoting independence. The care home incorporates plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies, and has its own cinema, hair and beauty salon, café and namaste rooms.

