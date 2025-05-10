Nectar Triantis insists Hibs are heading to Celtic Park today aiming to end the season on a high.

Hibs currently lead the way in the race for third place, three points clear of Aberdeen with three games to play.

The Dons also in action in Glasgow – playing Rangers on Sunday at Ibrox.

Speaking to the media ahead of the tie, Triantis insisted full focus is on going to Celtic Park to try and get three points.

“We will be looking to secure third place. The incentive is massive for us, it is big for the Club and it is big for us as players.

“We can all take massive confidence from the second half of our season, and the boys can take that into the next few games and the next season.

“We’re all feeling good, it has been a good week training, we have prepared very well and we are all looking forward to an exciting game.

“It is a great opportunity for us to showcase what we can do and we are going there to get three points.

“We obviously need to give them respect, they have won the league already – but we need to go there and stamp our authority to try and get a result.”

Triantis has been one of the standout players and one of the first names on David Gray’s teamsheet in the middle of midfield. Since joining the Club on loan for a second time from Sunderland, the 21-year-old admits how much he has been relishing his new role in the team.

“This has been one of my first proper full seasons in midfield in professional football, it has been a big learning curve for me but one that I am taking in my stride.

“I have really enjoyed the new position, the role the Gaffer has given me and I think everyone can see that this season.

“I am just taking it game-by-game, I haven’t really thought too much about next season. Football is a mental game, we have beaten them already this season and we have confidence and belief that we can go there and get a result.”

