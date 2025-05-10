Detectives are appealing for information following an assault that took place around 1am on Tuesday, 6 May, 2025 on Elbe Street when a 58-year-old man was assaulted.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

The three suspects are described as being white men, around 6ft tall, in their 50s, and of muscular build.

One had short, blonde hair. Another had red hair and was wearing blue jeans and a dark blue top. The third had dark hair and was wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Detective Inspector Alison MacDonald said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed this to contact us.

“We are particularly keen to speak to a person who stopped to assist the man assaulted following the incident.

“We also ask anyone with private CCTV of the area at the time to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 1675 of 7 May, 2025. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.

