Hibs completed their 17th league match unbeaten matching a record set in 1948 with a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Dundee at Easter Road.

The team won the league that season but their unbeaten run came to an end against this afternoon’s opponents.

There was no chance if history repeating itself though as Hibs dominated from start to finish and the final score flattered the visitors.

Hibs head coach David Gray retained faith in the starting XI that took three points at Ibrox last weekend.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty selected the same side that earned a rare clean sheet against St Mirren.

Hibs started on the front foot and Mykola Kuharevych almost gave his side an early lead on the break but his effort rebounded off the post.

The opening goal came in the 26th minute when Rocky Bushiri volleyed home a Martin Boyle corner from the left to celebrate his 100th appearance for the club.

Hibs created a number of chances without adding to their lead.

In the 65th minute Kuharevich and Junior Hoilett made way for Kieron Bowie and Josh Campbell.

And the substitutions made an immediate impact as Bowie doubled their lead moments later after some fine work by Lewis Miller.

Gray then brought on Dwight Gayle and Nathan Moriah-Welsh for Martin Boyle and Dylan Levitt.

And once again the subs made their presence felt.

Bowie did well to hold off a defender before slipping the ball to Gayle who skipped past Mo Syalla, and curled a low shot into the far bottom corner of the net.

With 10-minutes left Nicky Cadden replaced his brother Chris.

And once again the move paid off when his cross was headed home by Bowie.

The result sees Hibs three points clear of both Dundee United in fourth and Aberdeen in fifth but with a vastle superior goal difference.

The top six fixture list will be published this week.

After the final whistle Gray told Premier Sports: “Delighted, especially in the first half, I thought we were excellent.

“Second half, we started a bit flat and credit to Dundee, they changed it a bit, but our subs came on and made a massive difference.

“All in all, it’s a fantastic day’s work.

“This is where the squad’s really important; the team that starts the game is never the team that finishes it. I really feel the togetherness is there, you can’t ask for more.

“The key was to try and stay consistent. It’s easy to say now, but I fully believed in the players.”

On Kieron Bowie, he adds: “He’s got all the attributes, he’s a defender’s nightmare. He’ll benefit from a full pre-season, too. We’re nowhere near seeing the best of him yet.

“He wants to improve too, which is one of his best attributes.”

Docherty told Premier Sports: “We just didn’t look like the team we have done in the last few performances, I didn’t see that side in the first half.

“I let the players know that at half-time, and I thought we looked the better team when we started the second half.

“We had to chase the game, and the goals were very disappointing from our point of view.

Hibs: Smith, C Cadden, Miller, Bushiri, Iredale, Obita, Triantis, Levitt, Hoilett, Boyle (c), Kuharevych.

Substitutes: Bursik, Ekpiteta, O’Hora, Manneh, N Cadden, Bowie, Moriah-Welsh, Campbell, Gayle.

Dundee: Carson, McGhee, Shaughnessy (c), C Robertson, Larkeche, Mulligan, Sylla, F Robertson, Adewumi, Tiffoney, Murray.

Substitutes: McCracken, Ingram, Samuels, Garza, Reilly, Koumetio, Palmer-Houlden, Portales, Donnelly.

