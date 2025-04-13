Club President Lyn Blackhall delivers the traditional silver jack and the new bowling season is underway at Whitehouse & Grange Bowling Club, Hope Terrace.

But there was a poignant note to proceedings when, beforehand, there was a celebration of the life of member Bob Tait who passed away recently. A rose was planted in Bob’s memory to the background music of “I’m Gonna Be” by the Proclaimers

There is certainly plenty happening at the club with this coming Saturday featuring an Easter Egg Hunt for children (10.30-1pm) and the following Saturday, 26 April, is earmarked for a “Try Bowls” event offering those who have never previously tried the sport an opportunity to get involved.

President Lyn Blackhall delivers the silver jack

