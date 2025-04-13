An investigation is underway after three teenagers were taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary after a reported ‘stabbing’ in Portobello last night Saturday April 12 2025.

Officers were called to the scene shortly before 11pm after they received reports of a disturbance on Bath Street and Mentone Avenue.

Three males aged 17, 18 and 18, were found to be injured.

A section of the promenade and Mentone Avenue were cordoned off to the public to facilitate the investigation.

Police said that their enquiries are continuing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “Around 10.55pm on Saturday, 12 April 2025, three men, aged 17, 18 and 18 years, were found injured following a report of a disturbance in Bath Street and Mentone Avenue, Portobello, Edinburgh.

“They remain in the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where medical staff describe their condition as stable.



“Enquiries into the incident are continuing.”

