Summerhall Arts is putting on three artistic collaborations before the festival – all of which are made possible with Creative Scotland funding.

This is part of a programme which is very much looking to the future of creative arts in Scotland and offers opportunities for artists in visual and performing arts.

Fleur Darkin, The Muses That Walk Amongst Us

May 1-3 7.30pm

This is a collection of poetic scenes exploring feminine power through sculpture, movement, and music, devised by world-renowned Fife-based choreographer Fleur Darkin. Performances, workshops and an exhibition will make up the project.

Emma Howlett from Theatre Goose will be in residence in May developing new work and strengthening Summerhall’s longstanding relationship with her and the company who will be premiering their new show here in August.

Summerhall Arts are also delighted to give Edinburgh Acting School their new forever home and say they are looking forward to working with them.

Imogen Stirling, Artistic Producer said: “Summerhall Arts is a space that genuinely listens to and supports artists—we’re here to offer opportunity, champion bold ideas, and foster a vibrant, inclusive community. I’m so excited to help build something that truly puts artists at the heart of everything. This is a transformative new offering that prioritises artist needs, making space for experimentation, connection, and meaningful development.”

Samantha Chapman, Head of Visual Arts said : “The Summerhall Arts year-round programme of exhibitions showcases the work of local, national and international practicing artists, presenting ambitious, innovative and culturally relevant contemporary visual art.

We offer opportunities, space and support that is crucial to the artistic community of Edinburgh and Scotland whilst providing free access to contemporary art to diverse audiences. We are committed to fostering a sense of belonging, inclusivity, and collaboration within our local community and beyond, creating opportunities for meaningful connections between artists and audiences.”

Sam Gough, Chief Executive said: “Summerhall Arts was set up to provide creative opportunities and professional development to artists of all genres in a sector where opportunities were dwindling. We wanted to marry space, time, money, and exposure in different combinations to provide a leg up to the emerging and early career artists of Scotland.

“The legacy that we are committed to is one of opportunity, risk-taking and creativity. What has made Summerhall the cultural and artistic powerhouse is the ability for the team to support experimentation of form and style in a safe and collaborative space. We will continue to push the boundaries of the arts and will remain the birthplace of new writing, innovative exhibition opportunities for emerging visual artists and ground-breaking multi-disciplinary arts.”

Summerhall Arts will launch their first Fringe programme on 7 May. At the same time the winners of two new awards Meadows and The Guimarães Rosa Institute Awards will be announced as well as the annual Autopsy Award winner.

Fleur Darkin at British Museum

Emma Howlett

