Five Scottish officials have been selected to officiate at UEFA European Under-21 and Under-17 Championships this summer.

A quartet of Nick Walsh, Daniel McFarlane, Calum Spence and Andrew Dallas will all officiate at the Under-21 Championship taking place in Slovakia.

Nick Walsh has been appointed as Referee, with Daniel McFarlane and Calum Spence appointed as Assistant Referees. Andrew Dallas has been selected as a VAR.

Chris Rae has been appointed as an Assistant Referee for the Under-17 Championship taking place in Albania during May.

Scottish FA Head of Refereeing, William Collum: “We are proud and delighted to receive such recognition and prestigious appointments.

“This is a fantastic achievement, not only for those involved but also for Scottish refereeing.

“We are committed to working closely with all five of the officials in the lead-up to the tournaments, ensuring they are fully prepared and ready.

“This is a tremendous opportunity, and we want to make sure they perform at the highest level. Their hard work, dedication, and commitment have earned this well-deserved appointment.

“These appointments also highlight the great opportunities that can be achieved in refereeing.”

