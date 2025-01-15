YOTEL Edinburgh is bringing the Six Nations Rugby to fans with exclusive live showings on a 360 degree screen.



From 9 February, the hotel will host a series of live events, bringing fans together to watch some of the most anticipated matches of the Six Nations tournament.

From Scotland’s fierce rivalry with England to crucial matches against Ireland, France, and Wales, YOTEL aims to be the go-to destination for all rugby fans this season.

With a vibrant atmosphere, YOTEL Edinburgh will provide a fantastic setting for fans to

enjoy not only the games but also a wide range of drinks and delicious snacks to keep them

fueled throughout the matches. The 360-degree screen ensures an immersive viewing

experience that makes every try, tackle, and triumph unmissable.

General Manager of YOTEL Edinburgh, Margaret Auld, said, “We are thrilled to offer fans an unmatched viewing experience with our 360-degree screen. The Six Nations is a time when the rugby community comes together, and we are excited to be at the heart of that energy,

providing a space where fans can enjoy the games in a lively, engaging atmosphere.”



No reservations are needed for the events—fans are encouraged to turn up early, grab a

drink, and soak in the electric ambiance as they cheer on their favourite teams.

For more information contact: edi.events@yotel.com



Match Schedule:

France v Scotland – 15 March

Scotland v Ireland – 9 February

England v Scotland – 22 February

Scotland v Wales – 8 March

