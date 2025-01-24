First Minister, John Swinney, has asked everyone in Scotland to continue to follow Police Scotland advice not to travel during the red weather warning.

He also asks that people are mindful that dangerous conditions will persist for the rest of the evening while the amber warning remains in place.

This update follows a meeting of The Scottish Government’s Resilience Room (SGoRR), which is co-ordinating the response to the damage and disruption caused by Storm Éowyn in Scotland.

SGoRR was updated on the current impacts, including:

Currently around 100,000 households without power

Severe transport disruption with rail, bus, flight, ferry and tram cancellations as well as road closures across the network

92% of the school estate in Scotland is closed

Cancellation of non-urgent medical appointments

The First Minister said utility companies are working at pace to restore power as quickly as possible, however as conditions remain too dangerous for recovery teams to operate fully, welfare provisions are in place to support the most vulnerable. Members of the public are also being urged to plan ahead and continue to follow safety advice in the coming days, including checking for the latest road conditions, Scotrail services and public transport advice which are all expected to experience continued disruption.

Mr Swinney said: “Storm Éowyn is an exceptional weather event and is causing significant impacts across Scotland, with multiple reports of fallen trees and blown over vehicles. What the Met Office predicted has come our way, with gusts of 100mph winds reported.

“I want to thank members of the public for largely following Police Scotland’s advice not to travel. However, this storm is not over yet. Even once the red weather warning expires, severe weather warnings for wind, snow and ice remain in place across much of the country tonight and into tomorrow morning.

“A high level of vigilance is still required. There are still too many lorries on the road and I urge all HGVs to follow Police Scotland advice not to travel during the red weather warning.

“We are also seeing reports of multiple power outages across Scotland and expect these to continue over the course of the day. It will take time to recover power and transport services across the country, as conditions still remain too dangerous for recovery teams to operate.

“Utilities companies are focused on supporting their most vulnerable customers and I’d encourage everyone to please look out for each other and take extra care during this time.”

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Sutherland, who is leading the multi-agency response to Storm Eowyn, said:

“We have seen significant disruption across the country, particularly in the areas affected by the red weather warning. First and foremost, our thoughts are with those who have been injured and those impacted by the weather.

“The high winds are forecast to continue, with Amber warnings in place into this evening and tomorrow morning.

“It is concerning that there has been a large number of HGVs on the road. We have responded to 11 incidents so far where HGVs have overturned due to high winds and I want to reiterate the advice that you should not travel in or to areas under the red weather warning. Additionally, I would urge the public to avoid travelling in areas affected by the Amber warning and consider delaying your travel until conditions improve. We don’t ask you to do this lightly and we make this ask with public safety at the forefront of decision-making.

“Roads are likely to be affected by debris for some time to come and motorists should drive with caution when it is safe to return to the roads.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service Head of Operations Deputy Assistant Chief Officer Garry Mackay said: “Our Operations Control rooms are experiencing an extremely high number of 999 calls at the moment. Please only dial 999 and ask for us where there is an immediate risk of harm.

“For fallen trees or obstacles that do not pose an immediate risk to the public or property, we are asking the public to please contact your local authority.”

Scottish Fire has appealed to the public to restrict calls to real emergencies

