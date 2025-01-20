This month is a once in a lifetime opportunity to go to the Royal Scottish Academy on Princes Street to see some of the Turner watercolours which have come from the National Gallery of Ireland in Dublin in a swap with the National Gallery of Scotland.

Each January the Vaughan bequest is on show for free for one month only, but this year there are new paintings to discover with more than 30 watercolours that have never been seen before in Scotland.

The Edinburgh Irish Dance Academy visited the National Galleries of Scotland exhibition, Turner in January: Ireland’s Vaughan Bequest, to celebrate the exchange of art works with National Gallery of Ireland.

From this Saturday 25 January to Friday 31 January the free to visit exhibition will be open at the Royal Scottish Academy building from 10am until the later time of 8pm.

More details here: https://www.nationalgalleries.org

All photos courtesy of Aly Wight

