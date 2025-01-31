An event at Queen’s Hall next week will celebrate the work of young writers in their own words.

The non profit literary organisation, Super Power Agency, is presenting a showcase of Edinburgh’s brightest young writers who will be joined by Abi Elphinstone, Alastair Chisholm, Ayo Adenekan, Briana Pegado. David Robinson, Hannah Lavery, Ross MacKenzie and Colin McGuire.

A spokesperson for SA said: “Since 2016 we’ve been on a mission, to equip Scotland’s youth with the ultimate superpower – the ability to write their own story and every one of them is incredible. So far, we’ve worked with over 5,000 young people, published 49 books of their work and proved without a doubt that their voices deserve to be heard. Now we’re giving you the chance to see and hear their accomplishments for yourself.”

This event is the culmination of creative writing workshops the SPA has run throughout 2024, with 272 young people in seven schools (Portobello High School, Liberton High School, Drummond High School, Castlebrae Community High School, Leith Academy, Tynecastle High School and St Thomas of Aquin’s).

It will be an opportunity to experience first-hand, the young people’s individuality and imagination and to publicly acknowledge their achievements (and maybe even buy the books).

Tickets here for the show at Queen’s Hall on 6 February at 7pm.

And another cohort of 500 students will begin their journey at a new series of creative writing sessions. Find out more on the Super Power Agency website.

