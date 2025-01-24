The storm has now claimed even more trees in Edinburgh – one in private gardens where residents remain scared that the rest of the tree is still standing albeit precariously.

A tree in the grounds of Cargilfield School on Gamekeeper’s Road in Barnton is now lying across the driveway.

The school is closed on Friday for the safety of all staff and children during the high winds which were forecast.

Photo Craig Duncan

Photo Craig Duncan

In the north of the city a Leylandi tree in Wester Drylaw Place has fallen across several private gardens. This is particularly galling for the home owners who have been in protracted correspondence with the council to have the tree felled as a precaution. This matter has been repeatedly raised with the council in the last 20 years but owners say they have not been listened to. These photos below are quite low resolution but they show that half the tree has come down and owners are fearful the other half will come down before the storm whips through.

The photos below show roads around Fettes College and the flats at Crewe Toll where there is some damage.

Photo Craig Duncan

Photo Craig Duncan

Photo Craig Duncan

