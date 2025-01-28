Three new board members have been appointed by Sistema Scotland the charity which aims for social change through music with its Big Noise orchestra programmes, one of which is in Wester Hailes.

Former Chief Executive of COSLA, Sally Loudon, joins the charity, alongside BBC Scotland’s Head of Corporate Affairs and Public Policy, Luke McCullough and Karen MacFayden, who brings a wealth of experience in both banking and the third sector.

Ms Loudon said: “I’ve known about Sistema Scotland and Big Noise since its inception in Raploch and followed its path as it has developed and opened new centres across Scotland. From my own family’s experience, I’ve seen the difference that playing a musical instrument and joining an orchestra can make, and I’m over the moon to be joining an organisation that brings that opportunity to thousands of children and young people.”

Mr McCullough said: “Having grown up in Stirling, and lived since in Aberdeen and Edinburgh, I’ve long admired the essential work which Sistema Scotland delivers through its Big Noise programmes. I’m looking forward to supporting that work on the Board and helping the organisation deliver its musical education and associated aims for communities in Scotland.”

Ms McFadyen said: “I believe that music really is food for the soul. Music can transform lives; it brings people and communities together, and like education and sport, it really does make a difference to people’s lives. Everyone should get the opportunity to have the roots to grow and wings to fly – and Sistema Scotland gives that chance to young people that ordinarily would be out of their reach. We really don’t have any other organisations in Scotland like it.”

Sistema Scotland Chief Executive, Vicky Williams, said: “Sally, Luke, and Karen join Sistema Scotland’s Board at an exciting time, as Big Noise continues to grow and deepen its impact across Scotland. Their collective expertise, enthusiasm, and belief in the transformative power of music will prove invaluable in strengthening the work of Sistema Scotland and our board.

“On behalf of everyone at Sistema Scotland, we warmly welcome Sally, Luke, and Karen to the Board and look forward to the contributions they will make in the years ahead.”

Sally Loudon has been at the heart of local government in Scotland and was previously chief executive at Argyll and Bute Council. She has held a range of non-executive roles, including positions with SOLACE Scotland, The Promise Scotland Board, and the Scottish Council for Development and Industry.

Luke McCullough is a former commercial radio managing director, programme director and radio broadcaster and journalist in Aberdeen and Edinburgh. A former chair of the CORRA Foundation, brings a strong understanding of the importance of creativity and culture in Scotland.

Karen McFadyen was head of operations at Royal Bank of Scotland and capital appeal director at St Andrews Hospice. She has supported, led, and participated in many charitable events and causes throughout her career will use her skills and experience to make a difference for children and young people at Sistema Scotland.

Karen McFadyen

Luke McCullough

Sally Loudon

Like this: Like Loading...