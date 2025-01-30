The Edinburgh EdTech business, ProfessorMe, is launching its new service today.

The first digital professor, Professor Dynamo, is the latest creation of the business led by Dr Kate Smith and Daisy McConville. Professor Dynamo is an avatar which is run on AI and is aimed at helping university students and staff to achieve their very best results.

The avatar is bilingual, uses learning and support developed by experienced Scottish academics. Professor Dynamo is intended to add to and enhance the learning offered by universities by personalising the learning with an individualised programme.

The avatar has been developed along with MVP Foundry in Berlin.

Dr Kate Smith, co-founder and CEO of ProfessorMe, said: “Professor Dynamo is an empathetic and wise “Professor pal” that produces and presents individual pathways with original training resources, explaining to students how to thrive and optimise their academic potential. We want no one to be left out of the university classroom and so this is a world positive product that is accessible to all subscribing students and universities.”

Daisy McConville, co-founder and Chief Product Officer, said: “As a female-founded business we are determined to bring our compassionate disruptive innovation to benefit learners everywhere. AI can improve accessibility of university resources and teaching for all different types of learners.”

ProfessorMe won Start Up of the Year, an award sponsored by Business Gateway, at the Women’s Enterprise Scotland Awards in October 2024.

ProfessorMe is a member of the AI Accelerator at the University of Edinburgh’s Bayes Centre. The AI Accelerator is a business development programme designed to drive the use of AI for positive impact, growth, and innovation on a global scale, fostering real-world change.

Katy Guthrie, Programme Manager at the University of Edinburgh AI Accelerator, said: “ProfessorMe is creating an innovative AI-powered EdTech solution to improve learning outcomes and the student experience. It has been a privilege to support the growth of this company, driven by two committed and inventive female founders.”

https://www.professordynamo.com



Like this: Like Loading...