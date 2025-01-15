Edinburgh’s Jacob Fearnley has hit new tennis heights by reaching the third round of the Australian Open.

The British No 3 had to come from a set and a break down, though, before overcoming France’s Arthur Cazeau 3-6, 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 and earn a crack at second seed Alexander Zverev (Germany) on Friday.

In breaking new ground by reaching the third round of a Grand Slam event for the first time, albeit it was against Novak Djokovic that he bowed out of Wimbledon last year in round two, the former Colinton club junior and Merchiston Castle tennis academy graduate not only had to overcome an opponent who provided one of the shocks of 2024 when he defeated Holger Rune to reach the fourth round in Melbourne he was also faced with a barrage of noise from a rowdy French contingent in the confined Court No 6 stands.

Jacob boosts his provisional ATP ranking to 77 having been 646 at this time last year and outside the top 500 as recently as June.

Initially Jacob seemed unable to get his bearings in losing serve straightaway and falling behind at the start of a meeting interrupted by a rain delay of approximately four hours.

But after breaking back in set No 2 he established his rhythm as the match swung noticeably in his favour.

By reaching round three against an opponent who overcame Spain’s Pablo Martinez today 23-year-old Fearnley guaranteed himself a prize pot of Aus$290,000.

The result means that in the past year Jacob has been involved in 12 matches against French opponents – and won them all!

