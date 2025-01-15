Police officers have seized drugs with an estimated value of £300,000 at an address in South-East Edinburgh.

Around 9am on Monday, 13 January, 2025, officers attended at a flat in Ochiltree Gardens, Edinburgh.

Enquiries were carried out an as a result a cannabis cultivation was discovered. Around 500 cannabis plants, estimated to be worth around £300,000, were discovered.

A 25-year-old man and a 22-year old woman have been arrested and charged in connection and are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 15 January, 2025.

Inspector Scott Casey said, “Serious and Organised Crime remains a priority and along with our partners and specialist resources, we are committed to detecting offences and disrupting criminal enterprises.

“We rely on the public to provide us with information to help us do so.”

If you see any suspicious activity, please contact Police Scotland on 101. Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

