The draft 2025-26 Scottish Budget includes provision for funding to replace the Eye Pavilion, deliver school buildings and restore facilities at the Royal Botanic Garden.

Ahead of a speech in Edinburgh, First Minister John Swinney urged the Scottish Parliament to back the “ambitious Budget” which “delivers funding for communities the length and breadth of Scotland”.

If passed, the Budget will provide a record funding settlement for Scottish local authorities, including more than £1 billion for The City of Edinburgh Council.

It also includes £7.8 million for school buildings in the capital and up to £1.9 million to support means-tested places at St Mary’s Music School. In addition, the Budget provides an initial £5 million to begin work replacing the Edinburgh Eye Pavilion and £15.4 million for the Royal Botanical Gardens Edinburgh Maintenance and Biomes Programme.

The First Minister said: “This ambitious Budget delivers funding for communities the length and breadth of Scotland – from building new schools and hospitals and improving recycling facilities, to investing in cultural organisations and supporting local authorities.

“This includes investment to help ensure Edinburgh retains its place as a global centre for culture and research.

“For all this, we need the Scottish Government’s draft Budget to be passed, enabling us to renew our public services and make the most of our country’s many opportunities.

“That is why I am urging Parliament to work together to pass the Budget.”

Currie Community High School, Liberton High School and Wester Hailes High School refurbishments or rebuilding will be assisted by some of the funding.

The allocation for St Mary’s Music School will support the school’s Aided Places Scheme.

The Royal Botanical Gardens Edinburgh Maintenance and Biomes Programme will protect the gardens’ 13,500 plant species, including many that are endangered or extinct in their native habitats.



The Princess Alexandra Eye Pavilion

