An application for detailed planning permission has been lodged with The City of Edinburgh Council to develop phase two of Harbour 31.

The Dry Dock at Harbour 31 is a commercial hub planned for land at the south east of Edinburgh Dock in the Port of Leith, which will also require Listed Building consent for the redevelopment featuring repurposed shipping containers. These will house workspaces for a range of businesses, and owners Forth Ports say they hope to attract creatives and visual artists to port related enterprises and other commercial businesses.

The scheme will include new public areas which will give access to parts of the port which have not been open to the public before.

Pamela Smyth, Chief Legal and Property Officer, of landowners Forth Ports Limited, said: “Our application for The Dry Dock at Harbour 31 aims to deliver a vibrant, creative and commercial hub that integrates this historical site with its surroundings and will introduce new public spaces and open up previously inaccessible areas of the port to the community. Through significant investment, the Port of Leith is transitioning into a leading offshore renewables hub and coupled with this proposed development, this adds to the current regeneration of Leith and the waterfront.”

@Forth Ports/gfivethree architects

@Forth Ports/gfivethree architects

@Forth Ports/gfivethree architects

