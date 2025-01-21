Edinburgh Leisure is beginning a new 11-week cycling course, starting Monday, 3 March, designed specifically for older adults looking to rebuild their cycling confidence. The programme offers a supportive way of returning to cycling after any time away from the handlebars.



The course, based at Saughton Sports Centre’s 400m traffic-free track, uses Cycling Scotland’s acclaimed Bikeability curriculum to help participants regain their cycling prowess. At just £3 per week, or £33 for the block, the programme provides bikes, helmets, and Hi-Viz vests, though participants are welcome to bring their own equipment.



“Cycling is a great way to keep fit, active and mobile while enjoying Edinburgh’s amazing network of dedicated cycle paths,” says Cat Wilson, Edinburgh Leisure’s Project Officer for Older Adults. “Whether you want to join grandchildren on family rides or meet new people, our experienced volunteers will help you rediscover the joy of cycling at your own pace.”



The course features:

Professional instruction in essential skills including safe stopping, proper signalling, and gear management

A traffic-free learning environment

Fully qualified, passionate volunteer instructors

All necessary equipment provided

Social, relaxed atmosphere with like-minded participants



Upon completing the initial course, participants can progress to an 8-week Level 2 programme, where they’ll explore Edinburgh’s cycle paths using their newly refined skills.

This is not a beginners’ course but is designed for those who have previously cycled

Suitable for adults aged 50 and above

No current cycling experience required

All abilities welcome



The Ageing Well project, a partnership between NHS Lothian, Edinburgh Leisure, and Pilmeny Development Project, is part of the UK Ageing Well network dedicated to promoting healthy lifestyles for older adults and increasing expectations of good health in later life.



For registration, information and to register your interest: Phone: 0131 458 2260 Email:active@edinburghleisure.co.uk

