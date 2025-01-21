Police Scotland has announced a number of road closures in Edinburgh.

This is due to an investigation into non-hazardous substances which were found within The Pleasance, Edinburgh on Sunday, 19 January, 2025.

The Pleasance, Cowgate to Guthrie Street, St Mary’s Street to Market Street and Holyrood to Queen’s Drive will be closed temporarily to allow investigations to continue.

Pedestrians and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

