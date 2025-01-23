The Council has announced the cancellation of all “non-essential” council services on Friday due to the anticipated extreme weather conditions.

The Met Office has issued a red weather warning for wind covering Edinburgh and much of Scotland from 10am-5pm on Friday 24 January. There are also separate yellow and amber warnings in place throughout Friday and over the weekend.

There is likely to be widespread disruption and potential danger to life. Members of the public are advised not to travel and to follow all guidance from emergency services.

Non-essential Council services and buildings including schools, early years settings, parks, museums and galleries will all be closed. A full list of closures and other information is available on the Council’s website.

Essential services, including emergency homelessness support, will remain operational but all Council buildings will be closed.

For emergency enquiries, please contact the main Council switchboard on 0131 200 2000 who will direct you to the relevant service.

Council Leader Jane Meagher said: “Our absolute priority is to make sure our residents and colleagues are safe. We’re taking this red weather warning extremely seriously and, as a result, only essential Council services will operate tomorrow.

“I’d urge all residents to look out for one another and follow the latest guidance from the Met Office and the emergency services. Updates on our services will be communicated on our website and on social media.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the many colleagues from across the Council and partner agencies who will continue working to keep our residents safe and supported through this extreme weather.”

Like this: Like Loading...