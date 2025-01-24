The Scottish Conservatives have a new councillor after Thursday night’s Colinton and Fairmilehead by-election taking their numbers to ten elected members out of the 63 councillors in the capital.

The party’s Neil Cuthbert was the outright winner with the highest number of first preference votes and along with his new colleague Labour’s Conor Savage will replace the former SNP and Liberal Democrat (previously Labour) councillors.

Cllr Cuthbert secured 32.6 per cent of the first preference votes cast.

The Scottish Conservatives’ gain came as a result of their vote share increasing by 12.9 per cent on last year’s by-election in the ward.

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay hailed the victory, in what was a four-way marginal.

He said it was proof that his party are the “common sense alternative to the failed left-wing consensus” offered by the other parties.

Mr Findlay said: “This is a superb by-election victory for the Scottish Conservatives and my congratulations go to Neil Cuthbert.

“I campaigned with Neil in the ward and I know he will be a strong voice for residents in Colinton and Fairmilehead, as well as a great addition to the City of Edinburgh Council.

“Under my leadership, the Scottish Conservatives offer a common-sense alternative to the failed left-wing consensus of the SNP, Labour, the Greens and the Lib Dems.

“Ordinary Scots feel disconnected from Holyrood because of its relentless focus on fringe issues, while essential public services continue to get worse despite their taxes going up.

“We’re the only party challenging that failed group-think and focusing on the day-to-day issues that really matter to people.”

