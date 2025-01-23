As a result of the inbound storm and red weather warning The City of Edinburgh Council has decided to move the by-election count to Thursday night and not Friday morning as planned.

This means that the coverage of the count will begin here later from 10pm. There are two councillor positions vacant, and the new councillors will be put straight to work when the council meets on Friday afternoon to agree on a plan for implementing the Tourist Tax in Edinburgh.

Polling will close at 10pm, with the count taking place shortly after at the Council’s main offices at Waverley Court.

Returning Officer for Edinburgh, Paul Lawrence said: “Following the declaration of this red weather warning I have taken the decision to hold the by-election count this evening. This is to mitigate risk to all concerned. Candidates and agents will be contacted by our elections team.

“I’d urge all residents to follow the latest advice from the Met Office and the emergency services. Updates on wider impacts to Council services will be made later today.”

The candidates standing for election in Colinton/Fairmilehead are:

Bonnie Prince Bob, Independent

Mev Brown, Independent

Mairianna Clyde, Scottish National Party (SNP)

Neil Cuthbert, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

David Henry, Independent

Nick Hornig, Independent

Grant Lidster, Reform UK

Richard Crewe Lucas, Scottish Family Party

Daniel Aleksanteri Milligan, Scottish Greens

Mark Ney-Party, Independent

Peter Alexander Nicholson, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Conor Savage, Scottish Labour Party

Marc Wilkinson, Independent

