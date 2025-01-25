One of Scotland’s finest interpreters of traditional song performs the songs of Scotland’s National Bard in a special Burns Night performance.

Robyn Stapleton, former winner of BBC’s Young Traditional Musician, will share the music from her highly-acclaimed album ‘Songs of Robert Burns’ and newly arranged poetry to be performed for the very first time. An instrumental ensemble, featuring four exceptional musicians will accompany her.

This concert will capture the incredible range and depth of Burns’ works and celebrate Scotland’s musical heritage and language, at the heart of his literary and musical legacy.

Artists

Alice Allen Cello

Heather Cartwright Guitar

Alistair Paterson Piano and Harmonium

Patsy Reid Fiddle and Viola

Presented by DHM Concerts

Like this: Like Loading...