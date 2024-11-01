The exhibition at the City Art Centre which opens in November will show works by 13 Scottish and international artists on a pop culture theme.

Some of the artists have not exhibited their work in Scotland previously and each one engaged with popular culture with influences such as music, film, fashion, literature, social media and celebrity. The exhibition will use familiar language to delve into these themes.

Co-curated by artists Euan Gray and Witte Wartena, POP LIFE is a travelling exhibition previously showcased in Sweden and the Netherlands a couple of years ago. This iteration has been tailored to include Scottish artists and underscores the enduring allure of the human form as a reflection of identity and societal norms, drawing inspiration from art history, socio-political movements, and cultural shifts over the past six decades.

Visitors can look forward to works by renowned and early-career artists including Marcel van Eeden, Euan Gray, Paul McDevitt, Charlotte Schleiffert, Sandra Vásquez de la Horra, Witte Wartena, David Shrigley, Andrew Cranston, Laura Bruce, Marc Brandenburg, Donald Urquhart, Jamie Fitzpatrick, and Fiona Michie – all of whom draw inspiration from the imagery and messages of pop culture.

Marc Brandenburg has transformed a room of the gallery with UV light, to explore unseen sides of Tiergarten Park in Berlin, whilst Laura Bruce accompanies her drawn tributes to country music icons with vocal renditions of their biggest hits. Edinburgh-based artist Jamie Fitzpatrick is showing his large-scale drawings alongside a new monumental sculpture, looking critically and who in society is publicly memorialised. Internationally renowned artist David Shrigley will present 16 brand new drawings, showcasing his absurd and humorous work.

KM_C450i Q76

Culture and Communities Convener, Val Walker said: “I’m delighted that the City Art Centre can showcase this fantastic iteration of the POP LIFE exhibition featuring the works of 13 exciting artists. I’m especially proud that it will mark the first time some of these artists have displayed in Scotland, and that we will be presenting works created especially for the exhibition.

“I’m sure visitors will be captivated by these pieces and engage with the ever-changing dynamics of art within society.”

Curator Euan Gray, said: “In an era dominated by computer generated images, AI and 3D printing, this exhibition offers us a wonderful opportunity to champion the enduring appeal of traditional drawing. We can wholeheartedly embrace the language of pop culture and promote a remarkable group of Scottish and international artists for whom the human form remains an essential motif.”

Like this: Like Loading...