Edinburgh Trams will pay tribute to the armed services by offering free travel to events on Remembrance Sunday 10 November 10 and on Armistice Day, 11 November.

The tram operator is also donating £500 to the Scottish Poppy Appeal to help the Armed Forces community to access life-changing support.

Lea Harrison, Edinburgh Trams’ Managing Director, commented: “As a veteran myself, I am immensely proud to see how our business continues to show respect for all men and women who paid the ultimate price throughout the years while serving our country.

“Many of our colleagues are former servicemen and strongly committed to acknowledging the heroism of military personnel, both past and present, and thus we display specially designed poppies in tram windows in the lead up to the remembrance events.”

As a sign of respect, all tram services will stop safely at 11 am on Sunday and Monday to observe a two-minute silence, and by showing their military ID or wearing their uniform, veterans and serving members of the Army, Navy, and Air Force can travel for free on both days.

