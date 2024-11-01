Drummond Trinity cricket club are mourning their chairman, Gus McCallum, who has passed away after a short illness. He was 55.

In a statement the club said: “Since DTCC’s founding in 2005, Gus has been a cornerstone of our cricket community. His leadership, vision, and dedication helped shape DTCC into the club it is today.

“Gus was more than a leader—he was a dear friend and mentor to many. His kindness and commitment left an indelible mark on everyone who knew him.”

Uday Kuchadi, the Inverleith Park-based club’s captain, added: “Gus was the backbone of our club and a good batsman.

“He was also a selector while if any issues arose you could rely on him to deal with them successfully,

“Under Gus’s leadership the club has grown to be able to run five teams and in the season just ended the 1st X1 were promoted to the East Championship for the first time.”

A funeral service will be held at Murrayfield Parish Church on Thursday 14 November with a request that coloured clothing be worn.

Donations in support of research into rare cancers can be made in Angus’ memory to Cancer Research UK at https://tinyurl.com/RareCancerResearch

Gus McCallum, popular and respeted cricket club chairman has died, aged 55

Like this: Like Loading...