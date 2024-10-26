On Friday night at the Usher Hall, Music Director Thomas Søndergård conducted the Royal Scottish National Orchestra in three pieces.

The first half consisted of Joseph Haydn’s Symphony Number 82 (The Bear) and Chevalier de Saint- Georges Overture to L’amant anonyme. These are both delightful, easy-listening pieces and were performed with the usual fabulous competence and flair. I definitely entered the interval with a wide smile on my face.

The second half was an outstanding performance of Beethoven’s Piano Concerto Number 5 (Emperor) by pianist Elisabeth Leonskaja. She last performed with the (then) SNO in 1983!

Her rendition of this wonderful work was magical. Watching her fingers glide over that splendid Steinway keyboard was mesmerising. She seemed to become one with the instrument, where it became difficult to discern where her fingers ended and the ivories began. Wow. My grin was twice as wide and the ovation lasted many minutes.

