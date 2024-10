Are you having a clear out before Christmas and looking to earn a little extra cash?

Local charity, LifeCare will be hosting its first community jumble sale on Sunday 10 November at their community hub on Cheyne Street in Stockbridge.

There are still a few spaces left.

Tables cost £20 each.

Telephone 0131 343 0940 or email enquiries@lifecare-edinburgh.org.uk to book your spot.

