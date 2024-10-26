D&G Autocare, the expanding automotive group with 18 garages in Scotland and England, is celebrating the growing success of its apprenticeship programme, which now supports 35 young people starting their careers in the industry.

The scheme, launched in 2020, offers a comprehensive four-year training course that combines practical workplace experience with college education. In a distinctive approach, the company ensures at least two apprentices are placed at each location, creating a supportive peer-learning environment.

Pete Wood, Operations Director for D&G Autocare, said: “The plan was always to aim for at least two apprentices across each garage.

“We have found that this provides additional support to each young person. We’re giving our apprentices the best possible opportunity to study and learn their craft in a supportive environment.” The company has also appointed a full-time Apprenticeship Liaison Manager to provide dedicated support and serve as a single point of contact for all apprentices.

The growth of the programme reflects D&G Autocare’s commitment to developing new talent in the automotive sector. The company, which recently expanded into England with a new garage in Carlisle, Cumbria, provides a wide range of services including MOTs, tyre fitting, and comprehensive vehicle maintenance.

Young people interested in joining the scheme can apply now to the next intake in summer 2025. Applications are being accepted through the company’s online recruitment page at dandgautocare.co.uk/recruitment.

The award-winning garage group’s locations span from East Kilbride, Airdrie, and Rutherglen in the west, through Stirling, Perth, and Tayside, to Edinburgh and the Lothians, serving both private customers and fleet vehicles.

