CALA Homes (East) has reached an agreement with BP Pulse to create a new electric vehicle supercharging hub and fuel filling station alongside commercial space for a food retail outlet and restaurant.

Forming a key part of the Bridgewater Village, positioned between the approaches to the Forth Road Bridge and Queensferry Crossing, the hub will provide a boost to the local area, creating new amenities, car charging infrastructure and jobs.

The deal with BP coincides with Cala lodging detailed plans for the final phase of the residential portion of the Queensferry development, which includes 217 homes, 25% of which will be allocated as affordable housing.

Derek Lawson, Strategic Land Director at Cala Homes (East), said: “This agreement with BP marks a significant step forward for the commercial component of Bridgewater Village.

“It will be an excellent resource for those living here and the wider community, and ensures that the masterplan development forms a positive extension of Queensferry, with a broad mix of new homes complementing the commercial elements.”

One of the largest new-build projects in the region, the masterplan features a total of 980 homes across multiple phases. The site includes provisions for a care home, a new primary school, and expansive landscaped green spaces, including a village green.

In 2023 lead developer Cala Homes secured an agreement to deliver 500 homes, comprising build-to-rent, further expanding the housing diversity in the area.

Meanwhile, Cala Homes has launched sales for the first phase of Rosebury Wynd, with strong initial interest from buyers.

A trio of showhomes, set to open in late October, will showcase the development’s luxury features. With limited plots available in this release, potential homeowners are encouraged to inquire soon to secure their preferred options.

The development, which spans four key phases, has already seen significant progress with the completion of major infrastructure such as the realignment of Builyeon Road and the installation of active travel corridors. These features ensure that the site is well connected and encourages sustainable transport options.

In addition to the residential and commercial components, Cala Homes’ investment in the area includes up to £12.196 million in Section 75 contributions, supporting local education, healthcare, and infrastructure improvements which are conditions of planning approval.

