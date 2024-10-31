Edinburgh driving instructor, Alistair Allan, of Regent School of Motoring based in Pilton tore up his L Plates recently.

He is pictured here with Blake Gibson from Muirhouse celebrating his final car driving test and his retirement.

Blake (right) passed his test at the Currie Driving Test Centre on Halloween.

Alistair has taught leaner drivers for 48 years, possibly the longest serving Approved Driving Instructor in Edinburgh. He began teaching with European School of Motoring based in Meadowbank. He initially worked from the small hut sited at Morningside Station, and set up his own driving school Regent School of Motoring in 1979.

Edinburgh 31 October 2024. L-R Alistair Allan of Regent School of Motoring with Blake Gibson PHOTO Arch White

Like this: Like Loading...