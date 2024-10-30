Leading global name in the dessert equipment and ingredient industry, Sephra, has announced a landmark partnership with Ferrero which will enable it to bring Nutella dispensers to the UK and Irish markets.

The business, which operates out of a Kirkcaldy base in the UK as well as in the US, has grown from distributing chocolate fountains in 2003.

It now has exclusive rights to supply Ferrero Nutella® Dispensers in the UK and Ireland. The firm says it is looking forward to seeing the innovative dispensers, designed in the shape of a Nutella® jar, become essential tools at hotel buffets, bakers, and dessert parlours.

Available in both electric and manual versions, the dispensers allow users and operators a new way of incorporating a touch of Nutella® into their dishes. This equipment can serve up warm Nutella, ensuring the perfect fluidity for filling, coating, and topping a variety of pastries and desserts. Servings are conveniently releaeed in a 15g size, ensuring consistent portions, and reducing waste.

The design is also hygienic with no direct contact with the Nutella® product, and the equipment is easy to clean and maintain.

David Archer, Managing Director of Sephra Europe Ltd, said: “Sephra is excited to bring this product to market for Ferrero. As a key food and ingredient supplier to bakeries, hotels, cafes and dessert parlours, Sephra is perfectly positioned to support operators. Both machines and the cartridges are available through our website, www.sephra.com, and can be ordered for next-day delivery in mainland UK.”

Zareen Deboo, Foodservice Channel Operators Manager, Ferrero UK & Ireland said: “Shaped like our iconic jars, our dispensers give operators a new way to drive those impulse purchases while consumers are out-of-home, and benefit from the big brand power of the Nutella® name. We know that customers will pay more for the delicious taste of a well-known brand like Nutella®4, so with our innovative new products, we can help operators boost their business and appeal to consumer demand.”

https://www.sephra.com

