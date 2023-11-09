The school which has made all the headlines in recent years with its will they won’t they move to the former Royal High has appointed people to some key roles

This is the 50th anniversary year of St Mary’s Music School and the Board have now appointed John Cameron as Director of Music on a permanent basis. He will have responsibility for all music activities at the school to ensure that musical excellence is upheld. He will be supported in his role by Kate Aitken the Music Department Manager.

Scotland’s only specialist music school has appointed as its Artistic Director, Robert Baxter. Robert will act as lead on the outward-facing activities of the school. Working closely with the Director of Music and the Music Department Manager, Robert will be instrumental in developing partnerships and joint projects as the school seeks to broaden its reach and remit.

Will Conway has taken up the post of Artistic Adviser and will continue to work closely with our instrumental pupils, directing performances and creating opportunities for young musicians to work with musicians of international standing. Will Conway has worked at the school for the past sixteen years as Head of Strings and Chamber Music, acting Director of Music, Artistic Director and is delighted to be working in his new position alongside John and Robert in their new roles. He also enjoys a busy career as a cellist and conductor, most notably as principal cello of Chamber Orchestra of Europe and Artistic Director of Hebrides Ensemble.

John Cameron said:”In this exciting new role as the Director of Music at St. Mary’s Music School, I embark on a journey of innovation and purpose. My mission is to craft a diverse program that ignites the spark of excellence in our pupils. Despite the challenges of a rapidly evolving musical landscape, we stand tall, working at the highest level with remarkable results.

I”‘m deeply humbled by the opportunity to help shape the future of music education, not only within the school but also in our broader community. The challenges are opportunities, and I’m honoured to lead a team that consistently strives for excellence. As I step into this new role, I recognize the deep-rooted values that make this institution special, and I’m eager to contribute to its legacy.”

Robert Baxter said: “As the newly appointed Artistic Director at St. Mary’s Music School, I step into a role that holds immense potential and responsibility. My primary focus is to help develop the exceptional young musicians at the school into not just skilled performers, but also broad thinkers. I aim to empower them to rise to individual and collective challenges that they encounter, whether within our institution or in the dynamic music industry.

“My aspiration is for our pupils to not only excel in their craft but to truly love what they do. I believe that a profound passion for music can have a transformative impact on people’s lives, and I intend to instil in our students the importance of sharing that passion. Together, we’ll explore how music can be a powerful force for positive change.”

The next opportunity to see St Mary’s Music School perform is at the annual Christmas Concert: Monday 18 December at 7:30pm, at St Cuthbert’s.

Like this: Like Loading...