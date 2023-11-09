A West Lothian woman has designed a new Christmas card for Aldi as part of a partnership with Teenage Cancer Trust.

Olivia Thom from Bo’ness has drawn the winning design which will appear in stores all over the country this week – and 50p from each will raise funds for the cancer charity.

The 23-year-old who was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2020 impressed the judges with her Christmas tree and bauble card designs.

Olivia, said: “It’s a wonderful feeling to have my designs chosen by Aldi and I can’t wait to see them in store.

“Teenage Cancer Trust has been extremely helpful and supportive through my journey. Having people there who are going through the same journey as myself makes me feel less alone through everything.”

Liz Fox, Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, said: “We hope everyone enjoyed taking part in our Christmas card design competition this year as much as we enjoyed going through the submissions.

“I don’t doubt that our customers will love Olivia’s design and I encourage them to look out for them in store to help us raise vital funds for Teenage Cancer Trust this Christmas.”

Jemma Syms, Corporate Partnerships Manager at Teenage Cancer Trust, added: “We’re so proud of our partnership with Aldi and can’t thank them enough for their support over the years. The latest Christmas card design competition is another brilliant initiative, and we look forward to seeing Olivia’s festive designs in store this week.”

Aldi has worked with Teenage Cancer Trust since 2017 and has so far raised more than £9 million through various initiatives and fundraisers, with a target to raise £10 million by 2027.

To join Aldi in its mission to raise £10 million for Teenage Cancer Trust, people can donate £3 by texting ‘ALDI3’ to 70490*.

