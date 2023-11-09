Charlotte Kershaw and Joel Akhurst are ladies and men’s singles champions respectively at Lomond Park Tennis Club, Trinity.

In the final Charlotte photographed below defeated Harriet Balloch while Joel also photographed below overcame the challenge of Euan Ward.

But there was soon consolation for both runners-up; Harriet went on to partner Charlotte to success in the ladies doubles final against Bernadette Capaldi and Jane McCaulay.

Similarly Euan won the men’s doubles in partnership with David Reid against Graeme Milne and Duncan McFadzean.

Bill Lothian

