Scotland host the Civil Service Sports Club shore angling championships next year and they are determined to make home advantage count.

The three-man squad of Dunfermline-based Gus Brindle and Peter Smalls and David McKervail (Inverkeithing) finished fifth on the River Tyne near Newcastle in the event won by North-West of England with Eastern second and hosts North-East third.

But Scotland at least they had the consolation of Smalls who fished a brilliant second-half of the match to finish in second place in his section.

Ten regional teams from across Britain took part in the six-hour match with high tide at the half-way point.

Brindle (pictured), who is chairman of the Scottish Federation for Coarse Angling, said: “The River Tyne normally fishes well when the tide is coming in (flood tide), with bites slowing over high water as the flow slows and then changes direction (into the ebb tide). It traditionally fishes harder as the tide goes out.

“You really needed to hit the ground running and get straight into fish to stand any chance. On the ebb, the river really pulls and you needed up to 8oz grip leads to hold bottom out towards the middle.

“Conditions in the river were also not ideal as their was lots of debris – leaves, grass, twigs and branches – in the water and these quickly coated lines and hooks and dislodged grip leads making it difficult to get good presentation or keep baits in the water long enough to get bites.

“That said, there were plenty of fish to be caught with cod, whiting the most prolific, along with the odd flounder, eel and even a couple of haddock making an appearance.”

Brindle admitted: “Sadly, as a team, we struggled at the start as we worked to get to grips with the conditions and were therefore playing catch-up.”

Next October, the Scottish Region hosts and Brindle said: “We now have a year to prepare and try to regain the title on home soil. The 2024 event will be on Elliot Beach Arbroath with Riverside Drive, Dundee, the back-up venue.”



