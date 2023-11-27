Fife Flyers meet Guildford Flames in the knockout quarter-final of the Challenge Cup and the dates have been confirmed.

Fife host the Surrey combine on Wednesday, December 6 (19.30) and travel to The Spectrum on Wednesday, December 13 for the return.

Coach Tom Coolen and his men had the option of home-ice advantage as the fourth seeds. Guildford were seeded No 5.

For the record, the teams were tied on win percentage but were separated on tie break.

The remaining three fixtures will be confirmed after the final group stage match on Wednesday.

Tickets for the opening clash at The Fife Ice Arena are £16 for adults, £11 for concessions and £8 for children and season ticket holders have a priority purchase period which runs until 6pm on Wednesday, November 29.

Any season ticket seats not purchased will go on general sale along with the rest of the tickets on Thursday, November 30 at 8am.

