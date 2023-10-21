Penicuik-based charity Food Facts Friends will hold a Winter Warmer event on Wednesday to give people access to warm clothing for the winter months.

Mark Wells of the charity saidL “We are therefore in need of warm jackets, hats, scarfs, gloves, warm clothing, boots, wellies, waterproofs and blankets/hot water bottles.

“These items can be handed in to Food Facts Friends community Hub Monday – Saturday from 10-3.”

The event will be on Wednesday 25 October at Food Facts Friends on John Street in Penicuik.

https://www.foodfactsfriends.org.uk

Food Facts & Friends Penicuik run a food bank and much more

