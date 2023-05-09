Plans for a 54-bed care home with ‘restaurant quality’ dining have been lodged with Midlothian Council.
The luxury care home plans for Penicuik have been lodged by Morrison Community Care Group. The company says the state of the art care facility will have extensive communal facilities and gardens, with plans to build a retail unit next to the home to provide a local shop for residents and locals.
The proposed home will be off Meikle Drive, in Greenlaw Mains, in the town.
Morrison said the Penicuik home will continue its reputation for providing high quality homes with imaginative design.
It said: “Each care home is divided into family units, with each unit having restaurant quality dining rooms, with service to table, and a team of professionally trained chefs in a commercial standard kitchen, ensuring the best at these important social times of the day.
“All homes have a busy schedule of recreational and leisure activities, both indoor and outdoor, as well as regular outings to local garden centres, pubs, and educational trips.
“Residents also want to still feel a part of the community, so links with local schools, colleges and social groups are also established at each location, as well as with associations such as the Alzheimer’s Society, Dementia Friends, and Attend.
“All homes have cafés for residents to use throughout the day, open to visiting family and friends, with Penicuik even boasting a Celebration Suite where residents can entertain.”
The proposals have been lodged with Midlothian Council and can be viewed on its planning portal.
by Marie Sharp Local Democracy Reporter
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) is a public service news agency. It is funded by the BBC, provided by the local news sector (in Edinburgh that is Reach plc (the publisher behind Edinburgh Live and The Daily Record) and used by many qualifying partners. Local Democracy Reporters cover news about top-tier local authorities and other public service organisations.
Death of Lady Anne Farmer announced
In a notice in The Telegraph, the death has been announced of Lady Anne Farmer, wife of Sir Tom for more than 50 years. Lady Anne died on 1 May at home in Edinburgh. She and Tom were inseparable, and he told me and many others that he knew her first because she lived in…
MIDLOTHIAN: School meal debt wiped as cost of living crisis continues
More than £32,000 in unpaid school meal fees have been written off by councillors in Midlothian as they revealed their shock at the levels of poverty in the county. A report brought before councillors on Tuesday revealed nearly a quarter of children in Midlothian are living in poverty, while 21,000 adults cannot afford to eat…
Continue Reading MIDLOTHIAN: School meal debt wiped as cost of living crisis continues
Protestors gather to save Howden Park as councillors meet to discuss closures
Around 100 campaigners gathered outside the Civic Centre in Livingston calling for threatened West Lothian leisure facilities to be saved. Money to save an under threat venue described as ‘the beating heart’ of the local community, and stop the proposed closure of three West Lothian leisure centres, should be provided by the Scottish Government, West Lothian…
Continue Reading Protestors gather to save Howden Park as councillors meet to discuss closures
Balfour+Manson appoints first Disability Officer
Dhana McIver has been appointed by legal firm Balfour+Manson as its first Disability Officer. Dhana, who is profoundly deaf and wears hearing aids in both ears, is a Trainee Solicitor who has had a wide-ranging career in the law – working for six years as an Executry Paralegal and 11 years with the Scottish Courts & Tribunals Service. She has…
Continue Reading Balfour+Manson appoints first Disability Officer
Filming in Edinburgh today – second series of Belgravia
The cast of Carnival Film’s historical period drama, Belgravia, were in the New Town on Tuesday filming the next part of the series based on a book by Julian Fellowes, the creator of Downton Abbey. Horses and carriages were clip clopping around the streets while actors worked their way through some scenes. This is not…
Continue Reading Filming in Edinburgh today – second series of Belgravia
Roadworks in Edinburgh this week
The report below is prepared by the council’s EdinTravel team to advise of any traffic hotspots in the city this week. If you see anything on the roads which is not on the list then let the travel team know on Twitter @EdinTravel There are temporary traffic lights today on Chesser Avenue which will be…