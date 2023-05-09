Plans for a 54-bed care home with ‘restaurant quality’ dining have been lodged with Midlothian Council.

The luxury care home plans for Penicuik have been lodged by Morrison Community Care Group. The company says the state of the art care facility will have extensive communal facilities and gardens, with plans to build a retail unit next to the home to provide a local shop for residents and locals.

The proposed home will be off Meikle Drive, in Greenlaw Mains, in the town.

Morrison said the Penicuik home will continue its reputation for providing high quality homes with imaginative design.

It said: “Each care home is divided into family units, with each unit having restaurant quality dining rooms, with service to table, and a team of professionally trained chefs in a commercial standard kitchen, ensuring the best at these important social times of the day.

“All homes have a busy schedule of recreational and leisure activities, both indoor and outdoor, as well as regular outings to local garden centres, pubs, and educational trips.

“Residents also want to still feel a part of the community, so links with local schools, colleges and social groups are also established at each location, as well as with associations such as the Alzheimer’s Society, Dementia Friends, and Attend.

“All homes have cafés for residents to use throughout the day, open to visiting family and friends, with Penicuik even boasting a Celebration Suite where residents can entertain.”

The proposals have been lodged with Midlothian Council and can be viewed on its planning portal.

by Marie Sharp Local Democracy Reporter

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) is a public service news agency. It is funded by the BBC, provided by the local news sector (in Edinburgh that is Reach plc (the publisher behind Edinburgh Live and The Daily Record) and used by many qualifying partners. Local Democracy Reporters cover news about top-tier local authorities and other public service organisations.

Artists impression of new luxury care home with shop in Penicuik pic Midlothian planning portal

Like this: Like Loading...