DHOOM IS ASIAN RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR

This is the latest in a long line of prestigious accolades for Dhoom Indian Streatery and Bar in Dunfermline.

The restaurant, which has just launched its latest street food menu, this time based on the colourful street food of Mumbai has been named Asian Restaurant of the Year for the Central and Fife region in the Asian restaurant awards, Scotland, an event which showcases the top dining establishments from across the nation, which is a key feature of Scotland’s food and cultural landscape.

Dhoom picked up the award at a glittering ceremony at the Sheraton Grand in Edinburgh.

Chairman of the Asian Catering Federation (ACF) who organises the annual awards, Yawar Khan, said: “We congratulate Dhoom, and all our amazing winning restaurants across Scotland. They exemplify excellence across the board, and are to be commended at this time when the hospitality sector continues to face significant challenges with rising food and energy prices, along with staff shortages. Never has it been more important to acknowledge the part these restaurants play, and celebrate the success of our vibrant sector.”

Chef/Proprietor of Dhoom, Dhaneshwar Prasad, said: “We are thrilled, this is another major award for us on the back of the significant accolades we have already picked up this year – it really has been one of our best for awards and testament to what we do every day at Dhoom – serve fantastic food that keeps our customers coming back for more.”

“It’s another win for the City of Dunfermline too, as we continue to put it on the culinary map for Indian food. Having just launched our latest Mumbai menu to critical acclaim, there’s even more to come as our fifth birthday is approaching later on this month. We’ll celebrate in true Dhoom style with great food and great company.”

“Prasad finished by saying: “Once again I’d like to thank my amazing team of staff, I really couldn’t do anything without them. And I’d like to thank everyone who was voted for us in these awards. It means so much to us all we strive to make all our customers happy every day at Dhoom.”

www.dhoomuk.co.uk

