Best Costume Takes the Cake at Café Pomelo: award-winning restaurateur to hosts children’s costume competition for charity – with Peter Bakes and local artist Sarah Kwan.

Local award-winning restaurateur Jun Au will open up his restaurant to host a special children’s fancy dress competition, to raise funds for Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity.

Local award-winning artist Sarah Kwan will join him on the judging panel to choose the winner and Edinburgh’s own Peter Sawkins aka Peter Bakes, winner of the Bake Off three years ago, will be baking some delightful goodies for sale – the proceeds of which will go to the charity. Every participant will also take home a little gift, just for taking part.

The free event is being held at Au’s new Chinese eatery in the city where he creates East and Southeast Asian dishes with seasonal Scottish produce.

All are welcome at Pomelo, 27 Sciennes Road, Edinburgh on Halloween Tuesday 31 October with the competition open to children up to 16 years old accompanied by an adult, and the event will run between 6pm – 7pm.

He said: “We are so excited to have Sarah and Peter support this event with us. For Pomelo, giving back to the community is really important for us. This event is a fantastic opportunity to provide kids in the area a fun activity and, at the same time, help out a charity that is very close to our hearts.”

Jun has collaborated both with Peter Bakes and Sarah Kwan Artist in the past, with Peter creating delectable mouth-watering desserts to delight and satisfy Pomelo’s sweet toothed customers. Whilst Sarah Kwan’s ‘The Chef’s Kiss’ design took inspiration from Pomelo’s delicious hand ripped wide noodles – and whose other designs are always available for sale from the restaurant itself.

Like this: Like Loading...