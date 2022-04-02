A new restaurant in Penicuik used its opening night to raise funds for local charity, Food Facts Friends.

Owners of Koshi, the new Nepalese and Indian Restaurant in Imrie Place, Arjun Kharel and Navin Kandel and members of their staff handed over a cheque for £600 to Mark Wells the charity’s founder.

Arjun said: “We had the opening night in February and we wanted to support our local charity, so we dedicated a certain percentage of the takings on the first night to Food Facts Friends. I think it makes sense for us in the food business to help those who need assistance from the food bank.”

Mark said: “This is a really great new relationship for us and we will use the money carefully on the food bank and the pantry which helps hundreds of people each week.”

L-R Saran Chhetri, Tandoori Chef, Basanta Kharel, main chef, owner Arjun Kharel, Samy Kandel, waiter, owner Navin Kandel and Mark Wells of Food Facts Friends . Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

