Name – Gary Smith

Political Party – The Scottish Libertarian Party

Ward – Drum Brae/Gyle

I am a local man and grew up next to Drumbrae Primary School and was a pupil there, then I went to Craigmount High School for the duration. After that Napier College provided me with a science degree, thereafter I had a career in I.T. working for blue chip financial institutions and others.

This took me to London, Glasgow, and other places then I returned to Edinburgh, to this same council ward, because I like it, I like the people, and, it is my home.

I am standing as a candidate for the Scottish Libertarian Party because we must stop the current regime from wrecking our city, that I love. They are spending one billion pounds of our money on vanity projects, many that are disturbing, ideologically based activist fantasies.

They regard the people of Edinburgh with disdain and so the only way to fix this mess is to not vote for the same people who made the mess.

Vote Scottish Libertarian Party and return common sense and integrity to local politics.

